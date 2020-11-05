Israeli-American Merav Ben-David falls short in Wyoming Senate bid

Polling organizations called the race against Merav Ben-David even before any votes were recorded, in a sign that no leftward shift was expected in the state. About 70% of Wyoming voters are Republicans.

Wyoming’s next senator will instead be Republican Cynthia Lummis, a former member of the state’s delegation to the House of Representatives.

Ben-David, an Israeli immigrant who makes matzo balls for Laramie’s small Jewish community, will stick with her position as a zoology professor at the University of Wyoming.

The Israeli-American scientist who mounted a quixotic bid for Senate in Wyoming, the country’s reddest state, has officially fallen short.