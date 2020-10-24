Ivanka Trump visits the tomb of the Lubavitcher Rebbe as election nears

Smartphone video posted on social media captured President Donald Trump’s daughter emerging, masked, on Thursday night from the “ohel,” a modest structure in Queens where Schneerson is buried with his father. The structure is adjacent to a cemetery.

Trump had just completed his second debate with Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, in Tennessee.

Ivanka Trump and Kushner are Orthodox Jews. Praying adjacent to the tomb of Schneerson, who died in 1993, is considered by many Jews to be especially powerful.