Jerusalem Municipality offers Donald Trump new employment options

Despite the projected victory of President-elect Joe Biden in the US presidential elections, the Jerusalem Municipality urged President Donald Trump not to worry as the municipality had a number of positions that he could be eligible for.
"For the attention of the follower Donald J. Trump - you don't need to worry! Our new Jerusalem job board is updated with worthwhile offerings every day, and will make Jeruz great again. (In fact it always has been)," wrote the municipality on Facebook, attaching a link to the job board.
The post was quickly removed from the Jerusalem Municipality's Facebook page. It is unclear why the post was removed.Major news networks projected that Biden will be the 46th president of the United States on Saturday night, after he managed to win Pennsylvania and Nevada, moving him up to as much as 290 electoral college votes, depending on whether he remains in the lead in Arizona, where he led by 0.5% as of Sunday morning.
