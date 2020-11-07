The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Jewish orgs. react to presumptive win of Dem. nominee Joe Biden

"This has been an election year without precedent because it took place in the shadow of record levels of antisemitism and rising hate."

By JEREMY SHARON, CELIA JEAN  
NOVEMBER 7, 2020 20:07
A supporter of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a boy on his shoulders as he celebrates near the site of a planned election victory celebration after news media declared Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A supporter of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a boy on his shoulders as he celebrates near the site of a planned election victory celebration after news media declared Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Major Jewish organizations reacted to the projected win of Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Saturday. 
The Anti-Defamation League congratulated Biden and presumptive Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the "first woman and first person of color to hold the office," on their win while calling on both Democrats and Republicans to ensure a peaceful transfer of power once the election results have been validated.
Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO, noted that this "has been an election year without precedent in American history, not only due to the challenges of the pandemic, but also because it took place in the shadow of record levels of antisemitism and rising hate, the mainstreaming of online conspiracy theories such as QAnon, and attempts by domestic extremists to undermine the voting process.
And yet, despite the challenges, Americans turned out in historic numbers. The unprecedented level of civic participation is a powerful testament to the enduring strength of our democracy and the right of every American to have a voice and a vote."
Greenblatt recognized that this has been an enormous amount of pain on all sides over these past four years."
He concluded by calling on  "liberals and conservatives, Republicans and Democrats, affiliated and unaffiliated [to] unite after this bitter season and find common ground in working together to solve the myriad challenges that face our nation and the world. America is stronger when we unite and now is the time to find a path forward, together."
American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris said that the reality and vision of the US “has been sorely tested as never before, in an era of heightened polarization in American society,” adding that the “Smooth post-election transitions of power are among the best of American traditions.”
President of the Conference of European Rabbis Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt thanked Trump for his support for Israel and wished Biden well for his coming presidency. 
“We express our thanks to outgoing US President, Mr Donald Trump, for his unwavering support of Israel, being the first sitting US President to visit the Western Wall – the remnant of the Jerusalem Temple in the eternal Jewish capital – and for forging ahead with the Abrahamic Accords improving relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors,” said Goldschmidt
“We wish the incoming US President Mr Joe Biden G-d’s blessings and wisdom to navigate the US through the pandemic and provide relief, prosperity and peace to the people of the US.”
Bend the Arc CEO Stosh Cotler said that the voters of 2020 will take their "place in history as the people who rose up across religion, race, and all aspects of our identities, to preserve the dream that our country can be a place where freedom, safety, and belonging are for all of us.”
Cotler added that “for millions of Jewish Americans this election was deeply personal, and our voices rang out clearly."
"Bend the Arc organized across the country for four years, and our volunteers mobilized like never before to flip states and win races up and down the ballot. A historic 77% of Jewish Americans (a seven-point increase from 2016) voted to overcome a politics of fear, division, and lies — a politics which endangers Jews, Muslims, people of color, immigrants, and so many other communities," Cotler said. 
 


Tags Joe Biden anti-defamation league American Jewish Committee Kamala Harris
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu has slandered Black Flag as agents of Iran - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
US election: Would a Joe Biden victory change Israeli politics? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Let local municipalities take care of their own By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by