Jewish orgs. react to presumptive win of Dem. nominee Joe Biden

Major Jewish organizations reacted to the projected win of Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Saturday.The Anti-Defamation League congratulated Biden and presumptive Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the "first woman and first person of color to hold the office," on their win while calling on both Democrats and Republicans to ensure a peaceful transfer of power once the election results have been validated.Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO, noted that this "has been an election year without precedent in American history, not only due to the challenges of the pandemic, but also because it took place in the shadow of record levels of antisemitism and rising hate, the mainstreaming of online conspiracy theories such as QAnon, and attempts by domestic extremists to undermine the voting process.And yet, despite the challenges, Americans turned out in historic numbers. The unprecedented level of civic participation is a powerful testament to the enduring strength of our democracy and the right of every American to have a voice and a vote."Greenblatt recognized that this has been an enormous amount of pain on all sides over these past four years."He concluded by calling on "liberals and conservatives, Republicans and Democrats, affiliated and unaffiliated [to] unite after this bitter season and find common ground in working together to solve the myriad challenges that face our nation and the world. America is stronger when we unite and now is the time to find a path forward, together."American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris said that the reality and vision of the US "has been sorely tested as never before, in an era of heightened polarization in American society," adding that the "Smooth post-election transitions of power are among the best of American traditions."

President of the Conference of European Rabbis Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt thanked Trump for his support for Israel and wished Biden well for his coming presidency.

“We express our thanks to outgoing US President, Mr Donald Trump, for his unwavering support of Israel, being the first sitting US President to visit the Western Wall – the remnant of the Jerusalem Temple in the eternal Jewish capital – and for forging ahead with the Abrahamic Accords improving relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors,” said Goldschmidt