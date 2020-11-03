The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties

By CODY LEVINE  
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 02:58
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020 (photo credit: TOM WILLIAMS/CQ ROLL CALL/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
(photo credit: TOM WILLIAMS/CQ ROLL CALL/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Democratic Party candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris indicated Saturday in an interview via email with The Arab American News that under a Joe Biden administration, the United States will renew its ties with the Palestinians, and oppose Israeli unilateral actions that undermines the two-state solution. 
Harris also said that a Biden administration will take immediate steps to restore economic and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians, attempt to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reopen the US consulate in East Jerusalem, in addition to working to reopen the PLO mission in Washington. 
In an email to The Arab American News, Harris said that "Joe and I also believe in the worth and value of every Palestinian and every Israeli and we will work to ensure that Palestinians and Israelis enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity and democracy."
"We are committed to a two-state solution, and we will oppose any unilateral steps that undermine that goal. We will also oppose annexation and settlement expansion," she added. 
The statement from Harris comes as many spectators in the Middle East will be watching the outcome of the 2020 US election on Tuesday, in light of the recent warming of relations between Israel and states in the Arab world under the Trump administration.
Early this month, Israel and Sudan formally agreed to normalize relations, following the normalization of relations between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in September. 
 


