Kanye West concedes election, hints at 2024 bid for the White House

West's announcement was made after only appearing on the ballots of 12 out of 50 states.

By AARON REICH  
NOVEMBER 4, 2020 16:33
Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020. (photo credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)
Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.
(photo credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)
Popular music mogul and surprising presidential candidate Kanye West has officially conceded the 2020 election.
West's announcement was made after only appearing on the ballots of 12 out of 50 states, according to the New York Post. And while preliminary tallies by the Associated Press showed he had amassed thousands of votes in each state that had him on the ballot – with over 10,000 votes going to him in Tennessee – it's nowhere near enough to put him in the White House.
However, West does not seem to have tempered his presidential ambitions just yet, tweeting a picture of him by a map of the US with the caption "KANYE 2024."

West's surprise candidacy made headlines when first announced on July 4, especially considering his prior statements in support of President Donald Trump, though many experts doubted if the rapper would succeed in getting on most of the ballots. In fact, many were confused if this was an elaborate publicity stunt. His campaign raised even more eyebrows, particularly after a rally where he launched his campaign, having delivered a speech with a number of bizarre statements.
"Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves work for other white people," he said when discussing economic inequality.
"Freedom does not come from an election. The freedom comes from you not loading up the pornography. The freedom comes from you not taking the Percoset," he also said.
His speeches also indicated the more religious aspects of his campaign.
"The only thing that can free us is by obeying the rules that were given to us for a promised land," he said at one point. "Abortion should be legal because guess what? The law is not by God anyway, so what is legality?"

West's wife, Kim Kardashian, disclosed on Instagram that her husband was undergoing a bipolar episode, with his diagnosis of bipolar disorder being something the family had kept from the public.
"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she wrote, according to NBC News.
"People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."
However, West remained active throughout the campaign, and insisted on voting for himself.
Taking to Twitter on Election Day, West shared a video of himself voting, and wrote in a separate tweet that it was his first time doing so, "and it's for someone I truly trust... me."

While West seems determined to bid for the White House in 2024, it remains unclear what the next four years have in store for the 43-year-old cultural icon.
Reuters contributed to this report.


