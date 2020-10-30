The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Meet the Messianic Jew running for vice president in the US elections

Jeremy "Spike" Cohen is running on a ticket with Libertarian Party candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 30, 2020 22:35
Spike Cohen, vice presidential nominee from the independent Libertarian Party. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Spike Cohen, vice presidential nominee from the independent Libertarian Party.
(photo credit: FLICKR)
The Libertarian Party’s 2020 vice-presidential nominee is a Jewish man named Jeremy “Spike” Cohen.  He is running on a ticket with Dr. Jo Jorgensen.
The party's website describes Cohen as promoting "a vision of common-sense Libertarian solutions that will make us all more free, safe, and prosperous."
He is not the first Jewish VP candidate - or even the first running for the Libertarian Party. The first Jewish candidate to receive an electoral vote for vice president was Tonie Nathan in 1972.
Since then, the only other Jewish candidate to run for VP was Joe Lieberman, who ran on the Democratic ticket back in 2000.
Cohen, 38, has been a controversial figure. In 2019, amid a series of antisemitic attacks, he tweeted that the police and politicians are worthless at protecting people, especially the Jews and other minorities and he encouraged people to take up arms to protect themselves.

Cohen considers himself a Messianic Jew - a Jew that believes in Jesus. 
In an interview with Blake Fox earlier this year, Cohen said, "I should note two things that may disqualify me as Jewish to many of your readers: I was raised as a Messianic Jew, and my mother is a Gentile.
"I am a Cohen, which is passed patrilineally, and had a Jewish upbringing, kept Shabbat and all the holidays and days of remembrance, proudly proclaimed my Jewish identity in the deep South my whole life, and continue to do so today. Still, to the standards of many Jews, they would not consider me Jewish," he continued. "I did have a bar mitzvah, and attended a Hebrew preschool."
He told Fox that Judaism has had a "big impact" on his political identity. He said he is influenced by Maimonides and Hillel and that the Jews that helped shape his political beliefs are Walter Block, Murray Bookchin, Emma Goldman and Murray Rothbard.

What else does the Libertarian VP candidate stand for? 
The Jorgensen website explains that Cohen owned a web design company before retiring to promote his libertarian ideals. He hosts and co-hosts a number of podcasts through which it says he interacts with "countless people across the political spectrum. This experience has convinced him more than ever that the Democrats and Republicans have both failed us."
Cohen believes that Jorgensen can beat Trump and Biden and "hopes to work with her to end wars, free the innocent and end the infringements that impede voluntary problem-solving."


Tags Messianic Jews Elections 2020 Libertarian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The significance of back-to-back pro-Israel policies ahead of elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, Trump need to stop corrosive culture of spin By YAAKOV KATZ
The Mandela Effect, fake news and elections By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': F-35 sale isn't dangerous, Netanyahu's lies are By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435
5 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by