The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

More changes in Trump's legal team in Pennsylvania election challenge lawsuit

The lawyers — Linda Kerns, John Scott and Douglas Bryan Hughes — made the request in a court filing on Monday, adding that the campaign consented to their withdrawal.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 17, 2020 03:31
A TRUMP SUPPORTER holds a placard while ballots are being tabulated in Philadelphia, last Sunday. (photo credit: MARK MAKELA / REUTERS)
A TRUMP SUPPORTER holds a placard while ballots are being tabulated in Philadelphia, last Sunday.
(photo credit: MARK MAKELA / REUTERS)
Three more lawyers representing President Donald Trump's campaign have asked to withdraw from his lawsuit challenging the US election results in Pennsylvania, shaking up his legal team on the eve of a major court hearing.
The lawyers — Linda Kerns, John Scott and Douglas Bryan Hughes — made the request in a court filing on Monday, adding that the campaign consented to their withdrawal.
According to the filing, Harrisburg-based lawyer Marc Scaringi has joined the case and will be Trump's lead counsel. Scaringi and the three departing attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser with the Trump campaign, said the change was routine.
“The president announced Saturday that he has asked Mayor Rudy Giuliani to lead the national legal team, along with local counsel. Our substitution of local counsel is consistent with routine managing of complex litigation," Ellis said in a statement.
The filing did not give a reason for the change, which came days after a prominent regional law firm, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, also withdrew from the case.
In a court filing on Thursday, lawyers at Porter Wright said it had agreed that its clients - the campaign and two registered voters - “will be best served if Porter Wright withdraws.”
Kerns said in a recent court filing that she has faced a torrent of harassing emails and phone messages due to her work for the Trump campaign.
A federal judge in Williamsport will hear arguments on Tuesday in the Trump campaign's lawsuit, filed on Nov. 9, which seeks to halt the state's top election official from certifying Joe Biden, a Democrat, as the winner.
Legal experts say the lawsuits have little chance of changing the outcome of the election. A senior Biden legal adviser has dismissed the litigation as "theatrics, not really lawsuits."


Tags Joe Biden Donald Trump lawsuit Pennsylvania US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We can't ignore the funding of terrorism any longer - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak What can explain Netanyahu's sudden concern for Arabs? By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
4 Biden’s likely secretary of defense Michèle Flournoy and Israel - Analysis
FORMER DEFENSE undersecretary for policy Michèle Flournoy, CEO of the Center for a New American Security.
5 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by