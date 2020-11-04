The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Netanyahu prepared for Biden prevailing

Sources close to Netanyahu revealed that he prepared for the possibility of a victory by Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 4, 2020 21:17
US Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/DEBBIE HILL/POOL)
US Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/DEBBIE HILL/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has understood American politics since his teen years living in the swing state of Pennsylvania.
True, he clashed with Democratic presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and Republican politicians in the US have said they see Netanyahu as a mentor. But Likud officials said the prime minister would get along well with Democratic candidate Joe Biden if he won Tuesday's election.
Sources close to Netanyahu revealed that he prepared for the possibility of a victory by Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Netanyahu has close ties with American pollsters, and he knew that his close ally, US President Donald Trump, had to fight an uphill battle.
Looking back, Netanyahu's first step in preparing for a Biden victory was the surprising headline he gave The Jerusalem Post in an interview in February.
The headline, which could be very important in retrospect, was "Netanyahu to 'Post': Democratic president can’t stop Trump plan." Netanyahu was talking specifically about annexation plans that did not end up getting implemented, but also more generally about Trump's approach to the Middle East.
“Once the Trump plan is put forward, the goalposts will have been moved, and it will be very difficult for any administration to move them back,” Netanyahu said. 
Asked if it was important to apply sovereignty over territories before the American election, he said it would not be a factor.
“Any administration, Democrat or Republican, will have to work by the new realities,” he said. “They will have to take the new situation into account. You can’t work based on falsehoods. Any attempt to advance a US plan that is based on falsehoods will crash due to the realities. That is what happened again and again and again. I’m sure the next administration, whatever it will be, will have to consider the fact that there’s a new plan.”
Netanyahu did not express concern about any of the Democratic candidates, saying, “I’ll work fine with Democrats or Republicans.”
Further proof that Netanyahu prepared for a potential Biden victory came two weeks ago, when Trump asked him while cameras were rolling about his deal with Sudan: “Do you think Sleepy Joe could have made this deal, Bibi, Sleepy Joe?”
Netanyahu could have helped Trump's campaign the way Trump has helped  Netanyahu's campaigns in the past, but the prime minister surprised many by answering carefully.
"Uh ... well ... Mr. President, one thing I can tell you is we appreciate the help for peace from anyone in America," he said.
Sources close to Netanyahu said he knows he would have to proceed with caution to ensure he would start off on the right foot with a Democratic administration for the first time. That could mean learning lessons from what happened with Clinton and Obama. The fact that Israel currently is in the process of peacemaking, not annexing could help.
Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, not far from Philadelphia, so they will always have their Pennsylvania days to talk about. Little could Netanyahu have known back then, but his years in Pennsylvania could end up helping Israel in the future.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Joe Biden Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government is not doing enough to end violence in Arab sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
4 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.
5 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by