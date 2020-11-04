Israeli politicians warn of danger of Trump staying in White House

US President Donald Trump's speech and behavior election night prove he does not respect the democratic process, Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz said on Wednesday.Horowitz expressed outrage at Trump's call to declare him the victor and stop counting votes. "Four years of Trump's instability must end for the good of the entire world, especially Israel," he said."A president who is interested in a real peace process is needed in the White House."Joint List MK Ofer Cassif went further, saying that "Trump has long been proving that he is a danger to his people and the entire world."Kassif called Trump's personality disgusting and his worldview nationalist, fundamentalist, sexist and racist."Zealousness is a contagious disease and this great darkness stands before us here as well," he said.
