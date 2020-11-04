The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

North Dakota elects coronavirus victim to state legislature

While the case may seem strange, it's far from unprecedented. In fact, multiple deceased individuals have been elected to serve in public office, including state legislatures and even Congress.

By AARON REICH  
NOVEMBER 4, 2020 22:16
People cast their ballots during early voting for the upcoming presidential elections inside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, US, October 12, 2020 (photo credit: CHRIS ALUKA BERRY/ REUTERS)
People cast their ballots during early voting for the upcoming presidential elections inside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, US, October 12, 2020
(photo credit: CHRIS ALUKA BERRY/ REUTERS)
North Dakota may have elected a dead man to the state's House of Representatives, CNN reported.
Republican candidate David Andahl is a businessman and rancher in the state, and is currently projected to win one of the two states for North Dakota's 8th district, having received 35.53% of the votes based on unofficial results.
The only problem is that he's dead.
The 55-year-old Andahl died back on October 5 after losing his battle with the coronavirus, but his name stayed on the ballot as early voting had already started. His family announced his death on Facebook the following day.
"Our beloved son David passed away yesterday after a short battle with COVID-19," the statement read.
"He was very cautious especially because he did have a few health challenges, but he was unable to fend off this disease. We are heartbroken, and we ask that he be remembered not by how he died, but by how he lived."
His death prompted questions at the time of what would happen should he actually win in November. A week later, however, the North Dakota attorney-general issued an official ruling, stating that the district's Republican Party would be obligated to find a replacement to appoint to his seat.
While the case may seem strange, it's far from unprecedented. In fact, multiple deceased individuals have been elected to serve in public office, including state legislatures and even the US Congress. These include Alaskan representative Nick Begich, who was reelected in 1972 despite having disappeared following a plane crash alongside his fellow congressman Hale Boggs, who also won reelection. Begich was later replaced in a special election by Don Young, who still holds the seat to this day and is currently the longest-serving member of Congress.
This isn't expected to change now, with current projections seeing Young holding a solid lead over his Democratic rival in the current elections, according to the Associated Press.


Tags Coronavirus COVID-19 US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government is not doing enough to end violence in Arab sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
4 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.
5 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by