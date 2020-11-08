President-elect Joe Biden gives victory speech – WATCH LIVE

Joe Biden will formally accept the presidency and his win in the elections in a victory speech tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST from Wilmington, Delaware. Biden will be accompanied by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, as well as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, NBC News reported.“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal,” Biden said in a statement released Saturday ahead of his speech, according to US media reports. “With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.”This is Biden's first address to the American people as the presumptive president-elect, following his apparent victory in the elections against incumbent President Donald Trump.This is a developing story.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}