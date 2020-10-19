Rudy Giuliani's daughter backs Biden, urges end to 'reign of terror'

Charlotte Giuliani, daughter of US President Donald Trump's personal attorney and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, has backed Democratic nominee Joe Biden, and has written an impassioned plea for Americans to vote Democrat on the November 3 presidential elections and end the current "reign of terror."Giuliani, the youngest of Rudy Giuliani's two children with ex-wife Donna Hanover, wrote her plea in an article published by Vanity Fair Thursday titled "Rudy Giuliani Is My Father. Please, Everyone, Vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," in which she slammed the administration for increasing existing injustices in American society to "Bond-villain heights." "I have a difficult confession—something I usually save for at least the second date. My father is Rudy Giuliani," she wrote at the beginning of her article, before describing how far apart from her father she sits on the political spectrum. While Rudy Giuliani is a staunch Republican attorney and politician, his daughter is a more left-leaning filmmaker and member of the LGBTQ+ community who openly supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, as well as having joined a Facebook group supporting Barack Obama in 2008. Her projects tend to focus on stigmatized topics such as sexuality and mental health."My goal is to humanize people and foster empathy," she explained. "So I hope you’ll believe me when I say that another Trump term [a term, itself, that makes me cringe] will irrevocably harm the LGBTQ+ community, among many others."While Giuliani had her reservations about Biden, admitting that he was not her first choice, she supported his decision to pick Kamala Harris, who disagrees with him on a number of issues, as his running mate. This, she explains, signifies his willingness to accept other viewpoints from other progressives and engage in bipartisanship politics."The very notion of 'bipartisanship' may seem painfully ludicrous right now, but we need a path out of impenetrable gridlock and vicious sniping," Giuliani wrote. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });"In Joe Biden, we’ll have a leader who prioritizes common ground and civility over alienation, bullying, and scorched-earth tactics."Trump, by contrast, is the opposite, and surrounds himself with advisers that share his views and act as his "yes-men," she explained, adding that her father was no exception."If being the daughter of a polarizing mayor who became the president’s personal bulldog has taught me anything, it is that corruption starts with 'yes-men' and women, the cronies who create an echo chamber of lies and subservience to maintain their proximity to power," Giuliani wrote. "We’ve seen this ad nauseam with Trump and his cadre of high-level sycophants (the ones who weren’t convicted, anyway)." She would later add in an interview with MSNBC that she thinks her father contributes to the mob mentality surrounding the president.Under the Trump administration, the US has rolled back on many policies that protected immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community, and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been widely credited with resulting in the US having the most severe outbreak worldwide. These factors among others have led to calls for more Americans to come out and vote, and Giuliani is no exception."If you are planning to cast a symbolic vote or abstain from voting altogether, please reconsider. It is more important than ever to avoid complacency," she wrote. "This election is far from over, and if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that anything can happen."