Satirical video of 'stranded Trump supporter' goes viral

After thousands of Trump supporters were forced to wait for Trump campaign busses hours in the cold after a Nebraska rally, one comedian's satirical video depicting a stranded attendee being interviewed went viral, Huff Post reported. The rally took place on Tuesday night and when it ended temperatures were below freezing, according to the Washington Post. Thousands of Trump supporters who had attended the rally were forced to wait for campaign shuttle busses to take them to the parking lots, which were at least two miles away. Some thirty people required medical attention and a few were hospitalized after the wait. Comedian Blaire Erskine posted a satirical video where she portrayed a Trump supporter who is being interviewed as she waits for busses in the cold after the rally.
“I’m having a great time,” said Erksine “I can’t feel my body, but I don’t really need my body. This is about Trump’s body.”“I think this whole thing’s been blown way out of proportion. Yeah, they didn’t let us drive our cars here. But it’s because they said, you know, our cars are poor, and that doesn’t look good on TV,” Erskine continues. “You know, you’re a TV person, you know that. I think he did this to teach us a lesson. I really do. What’s that lesson? Well, that’s not really for me to know, and that’s actually pretty nasty of you to ask.”“I would walk 750 miles in below-zero temperatures nip nude just to hear him speak," she later adds. Erskine appeared to take a dig at Trump's comments about the relationship between the number of coronavirus cases and the amount of coronavirus tests administered and reporting on the number of cases saying "the only reason there are so many [people passed out from the cold] is because the media keeps counting them."Many viewers commented on the difficulty they had determining if the video was satire or genuine, including President Trump's niece Mary Trump.
Woman stranded at MAGA rally in Omaha says Trump wanted to teach them a lesson pic.twitter.com/SvqYw5MnOZ— blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) October 28, 2020
“I’m having a great time,” said Erksine “I can’t feel my body, but I don’t really need my body. This is about Trump’s body.”“I think this whole thing’s been blown way out of proportion. Yeah, they didn’t let us drive our cars here. But it’s because they said, you know, our cars are poor, and that doesn’t look good on TV,” Erskine continues. “You know, you’re a TV person, you know that. I think he did this to teach us a lesson. I really do. What’s that lesson? Well, that’s not really for me to know, and that’s actually pretty nasty of you to ask.”“I would walk 750 miles in below-zero temperatures nip nude just to hear him speak," she later adds. Erskine appeared to take a dig at Trump's comments about the relationship between the number of coronavirus cases and the amount of coronavirus tests administered and reporting on the number of cases saying "the only reason there are so many [people passed out from the cold] is because the media keeps counting them."Many viewers commented on the difficulty they had determining if the video was satire or genuine, including President Trump's niece Mary Trump.
Agreed. So well done people are having a hard time figuring out if it's satire. Brava!— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 28, 2020