Donald Trump appears in new service cab ads throughout Tel Aviv

As the US presidential elections approach, Tel Aviv is entering the race.

From Thursday morning on, the streets of the White City will be filled with the city's iconic service taxis, branded with the Hebrew slogan "We must admit, Trump," that also can be understood as "We have to thank Trump," referring to the recent normalization that the Trump administration helped seal and to the moving of the US Embassy to Jerusalem.

Behind this campaign is the American Republican Party based in Israel which, operating through the advertising agency "Pinocchio Media," has decided to gear up for the last straight line of the elections that will take place in less than three weeks, on November 3.

"These service taxis, so identified with the city of Tel Aviv , and which have carried significant Tel Aviv campaigns over the years, today rallied in favor of the US president with a human message that is easy to connect with in light of the president's support for Israel throughout his term," Pinecone Media CEO Oren Sha'ar, explained.

"The purpose of President Trump's election campaign in Israel is to encourage the American public in the country, with the support of the current administration and the Republican Party, to go out and vote for the greatest friend Israel had in the White House, President Trump," declared Mark Tzel, Chairman of the Republican Party of Israel.

"Registration for the US citizens' election in Israel is already underway, and the coming weeks will be crucial and will determine the figure of the next president."

There are currently some 300,000 American citizens in Israel with the right to vote, most of whom traditionally belong to the Republican Party and support Trump.

The Israeli Trump campaign's Hebrew logo was designed in the spirit of the American election campaign logo, but the message with the double meaning is clear: Addressing the Israeli-American public, most of whom are conservative, and emphasizing the need to thank the president for his achievements toward the State of Israel, and to acknowledge that this is the right choice for the Israel.

"In the coming weeks, we will focus on encouraging the voting rate and outreach activities among the traditional and young public in Tel Aviv, Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem," Tzel said.

"The service taxis will also drive through areas where there is a potential Trump voter concentration, such as Ra'anana and other cities," concluded Sha'ar.