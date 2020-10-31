The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Trump, Biden campaign in the Midwest in last get-out-the-vote push

Opinion polls show Trump trailing former vice president Biden nationally, but with a closer contest in the most competitive states that will decide the election.

By OMRI NAHMIAS, REUTERS  
OCTOBER 31, 2020 22:32
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020 (photo credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL VIA REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020
(photo credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL VIA REUTERS)
With 72 hours until election day, both presidential candidates spent Saturday touring the Midwest in the last push to increase turnout among their supporters.
Trump was to hold four election rallies in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, as he tries to close ground with Democratic rival Joe Biden before Tuesday’s election.
The key battleground state has 20 electoral votes, and it is considered the likeliest tipping point of the election. Trump won Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin by narrow margins in 2016. The president plans to hold 14 rallies between Saturday and election day, focusing on these three states: nine events overall are scheduled in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
Opinion polls show Trump trailing former vice president Biden nationally, but with a closer contest in the most competitive states that will decide the election. According to the FiveThirtyEight polling average, Biden holds a 5.1% lead in Pennsylvania, the largest state of the three. The Real Clear Politics polling average indicates a narrower gap of 3.7%.
“I watched Joe Biden speak yesterday. All he talks about is COVID, COVID. He’s got nothing else to say. COVID, COVID,” Trump told the crowd in Newton, Pennsylvania. The president also said the US was “just weeks away” from mass distribution of a safe vaccine against COVID-19.
In his second rally for Saturday in Reading, Pennsylvania, the president appeared in front of thousands of supporters, and handed out some “Make America Great Again” hats to people in the crowd.
“Three days from now we are going to win the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and we are going to win four more years in the White House,” he said. “A great red wave is going to be beautiful to watch, and if we win Pennsylvania, it’s over.”
On the Democratic side, former president Barack Obama appeared together with Biden on a campaign event for the first time on Saturday, as the two addressed a drive-in rally in Flint, Michigan. While Biden is leading the state by some eight points, his campaign is invested in get-out-the-vote efforts.
In 2016, then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was criticized for avoiding Michigan and Wisconsin – two states that she considered as a part of “the blue wall” but ended up losing.
Obama criticized Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and praised his former vice president. “Joe Biden is my brother, I love Joe Biden, and he will be a great president,” Obama said.  
The Democratic nominee took the stage after Obama, and said: “In three days we could put an end to this presidency that we have now, that has divided the nation.
“The power to change the country is literally in your hands,” he continued. “And when Americans vote, America will be heard [and] I believe that the message is going to be loud and it’s going to be clear – it’s time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home,” Biden added.
On Saturday, the Biden campaign announced that the Democratic nominee will give his election night remarks from Willmington, Delaware.
On Friday, the president criticized Democratic officials in Minnesota for enforcing social-distancing rules that limited his rally to 250 people. “It’s a small thing, but a horrible thing,” he said.
Biden, for his part, has accused Trump of giving up in the fight against the disease, which has killed almost 229,000 people in the US.
Analysts expect record turnout in the election. More than 90 million Americans have already cast ballots in person or through the mail, according to the University of Florida’s Elections Project, roughly 65% of the total 2016 turnout.
But Pennsylvania’s situation is different. According to the Elections Project, only 37 percent of Pennsylvanians have voted so far, drawing both campaigns’ attention. In Texas, by comparison, more people have cast ballots in early voting than during the entire 2016 election cycle.


Tags Joe Biden Donald Trump Wisconsin Michigan Coronavirus Pennsylvania
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Justice has been achieved in the Labour Party By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, Trump need to stop corrosive culture of spin By YAAKOV KATZ
The Mandela Effect, fake news and elections By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': F-35 sale isn't dangerous, Netanyahu's lies are By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435
5 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by