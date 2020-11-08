Trump: I won election, most votes ever won by a sitting president

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday night, claiming to have won the 2020 presidential elections against Joe Biden in a record victory in the country's history.The president claimed his observers were barred from the counting rooms, and further said he won a record number of 71 million legal votes, "The most EVER for a sitting President!" However, these votes were apparently not counted, according to Trump, who wrote that "BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE," something he claimed had "NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE."He also alleged that millions of mail-in ballots were sent to people who never asked for them. However, this tweet was flagged by Twitter for being a disputed claim about alleged election fraud.Many of Trump's tweets throughout the election process have been flagged by Twitter for being potentially misleading, particularly regarding allegations of voter fraud and results. Prior to his tweet about observers, his most recent tweet was sent out around 10:30 a.m. EST, where he said "I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!" This tweet, however, was also flagged by Twitter.These tweets come amid reports that Trump refuses to concede the election to Biden any time soon, and plans on contesting it in the courts.
Reuters contributed to this report.
