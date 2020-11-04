US President Donald Trump is winning in a poll run by a family confectionary, which has correctly predicted the last the three elections by selling cookies, the Washington Times reported.The confectionary, called Lochel's bakery, is located in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. As of Sunday night it has sold close to 28,000 "Trump 2020" red-and-white cookies compared to just over 5,100 blue-and-white "Biden 2020" cookies. The amount of cookies sold for both candidates since Sunday has risen significantly, said the bakery's owner Hathleen Lochel, who added that results final results would only be released on election night after the voting via Facebook Live.Sales at the bakery have surged in recent weeks after the president's son, Eric Trump, visited the bakery unannounced in mid-October to buy one of the cookies, according to the Times. In addition to a surge of sales, the visit also resulted in negative comments on social media after the bakery owners posted a photo of Eric Trump on the business's Instagram account. Nevertheless, Lochel claimed that they have urged people to "respect one another," as the bakery itself aims to remain "very neutral."She said that the bakery does not care what cookie customers buy because ultimately they are supporting small business.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}