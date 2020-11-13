The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Trump Pennsylvania campaign hits snag as law firm drops case

The case was filed on Monday, three days before the law firm dropped it.

By TAMAR BEERI  
NOVEMBER 13, 2020 20:26
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a sign stating "STOP THE STEAL" and a pin stating "Poll Watcher" after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the Pennsylvania general election vote count across the street from where ballots are being counted, three d (photo credit: REUTERS)

(photo credit: REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump's campaign against Pennsylvania in order to challenge the regional election results has hit a snag when Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, the law firm representing Trump's campaign, dropped the case on Thursday, according to The Hill.
The case was filed three days prior to the firm dropping the case after Biden apparently won in Pennsylvania by over 50,000 votes.
Trump began a series of campaigns attempting to challenge election results in a number of swing states following the apparent election of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. The one in question was an attempt to sue Pennsylvania's Democratic secretary of state and seven counties for allegedly implementing an illegal "two-tiered" system, according to The Hill. The report alleged that different voters were given different standards of voting depending on how they vote.
A memorandum which accompanied the motion to withdraw said that "Plaintiffs and Porter Wright have reached a mutual agreement that Plaintiffs will be best served if Porter Wright withdraws, and current co-counsel and such other counsel as Plaintiffs may choose to engage represent Plaintiffs in this case." No reason for the decision was provided.
The withdrawal was filed to the US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Attorney Linda Kerns is continuing to work on the case.
Pennsylvania Attorney-General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said that the election as is held in Pennsylvania is "lawful, fair and secure" and proceeded to call the lawsuit "meritless."
Officials of the state, shortly before the firm dropped the case, asked a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit.


