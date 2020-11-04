Trump: As far as I'm concerned, we've already won the election

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

US President Donald Trump spoke from the White House on Wednesday morning (Israel time), stating that from his point of view, "We already have won this election.""The results tonight have been phenomenal," he said to a room of cheering supporters. "Such a success. The citizens of this country have come out in record numbers. There's never been anything like it."Trump began listing his apparent victories, saying, "We didn't win Florida, we won it by a lot. We're winning Michigan. I looked at the numbers and thought, 'Wow, that's a lot.' We're winning Wisconsin. I spoke with the wonderful governor of Texas. He called me to congratulate me on Texas."Trump criticized late voter counting, stating that he does not want "them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list.""We will win this," he said. "As far as I'm concerned, we already have won."