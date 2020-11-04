US elections: Biden expects to secure over 270 electoral votes today

Joe Biden's campaign manager has said that by the end of the day, the Democratic nominee will have secured over 270 electoral votes, effectively giving him the White House.At issue are the key battleground states such as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, all three of which have yet to finish counting their votes and have yet to declare a winner. However, Biden's campaign manager feels the Democratic nominee has already won Wisconsin. The campaign manager further stated that Michigan will finish counting their votes by the end of the day, while Pennsylvania won't finish until late Thursday. However, Georgia and North Carolina are not expected to finish for several more days.Ultimately, Biden's campaign manager said, should all vote counting stop now, Biden would emerge victorious, with most estimates placing him ahead of President Donald Trump, and that any attempt at disqualifying lawfully cast ballots would likely be struck down by the courts.At the same time, Trump's campaign manager said that the incumbent would win assuming all "legal" votes were counted. He further stated that the campaign projects that outstanding votes will guarantee four more years of Trump in the White House.
