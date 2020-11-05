US elections: Biden's campaign declares 'victory is imminent'

Joe Biden's campaign declared that victory is imminent against President Donald Trump in the 2020 US presidential elections.The campaign further stated that Trump's response to the results, demanding counting be stopped, votes thrown out and recounted – is a sign of desperation. Biden is close to achieving parity with Trump in the vital battleground state of Pennsylvania, and the campaign projects the incoming numbers will tilt the state in their favor.The results for the swing-state of Nevada have yet to be fully counted, and Biden's campaign believes the numbers will actually give more to Trump in that state, as they are largely in-person votes. However, they still fully expect to win the state.With projections putting Biden within reach of achieving 270 electoral votes, winning even a single state more could give him the victory.
