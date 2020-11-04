The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
US presidential election results - state by state

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 4, 2020 09:37
US presidential nominee Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump
US presidential nominee Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE AND CARLOS BARRIA)
US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are vying to win the election. Poll stations are closed, but the votes continue to be counted, including mail-in ballots.
The current projected electoral vote tally stands at Biden with 220 vs. Trump with 213. Candidates need 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.
The following is the most up-to-date data on who took which state based upon the projections by US television networks and Edison Research:

Alabama (9): 
Trump is the projected winner of Alabama.

Alaska (3)             
Undecided                             
Arizona (11)                
Undecided, with a few areas reporting Biden
     
Arkansas (6)             
Trump is the projected winner of Arkansas

California (55)            
Biden is the projected winner of California
 
Colorado (9)  
Biden is the projected winner of Colorado
Connecticut (7) 
Biden is the projected winner of Connecticut
Delaware (3) 
Biden is the projected winner of Delaware
District of Columbia (3) 
Biden is the projected winner of Washington, DC
Florida (29)
Trump is the projected winner of the battleground state of Florida.
Georgia (16)     
Undecided                                         
Hawaii (4)  
Hawaii is currently undecided, with a few districts reporting Biden.
Idaho (4) 
Trump is the projected winner of Idaho
Illinois (20)
Biden is the projected winner of Illinois
Indiana (11) 
Trump is the projected winner of Indiana
Iowa (6) 
Trump is the projected winner of Iowa
Kansas (6) 
Trump is the projected winner of Kasas
Kentucky (8) 
Trump is the projected winner of Kentucky
Louisiana (8)   
Trump is the projected winner of Louisiana
 
Maine 
Maine is currently undecided with a few districts reporting Biden
                                 
Maryland (10)           
Biden is projected to win Maryland
Massachusetts (11)
Biden is projected to win Massachusettts

Michigan (16)   
Undecided                                           
Minnesota (10) 
Biden is protected to win Minnesota
Mississippi (6) 
Trump is projected to take Mississippi
Missouri (10)   
Trump is projected to take Missouri
Montana (3)  
Trump is projected to win Montana

Nebraska
Nebraska is currently reporting Trump as the winner of the state, with some districts reporting Biden
         
Nevada (6)
Undecided
                                              
New Hampshire (4)   
Biden is protected to win New Hampshire
New Jersey (14)
Biden is protected to win New Jersey
New Mexico (5)
Biden is protected to win New Mexico
New York (29)
Biden is protected to win New York
North Carolina (15)  
Undecided   
                                      
North Dakota (3)
Trump is expected to win North Dakota
Ohio (18)  
Trump is expected to win Ohio
Oklahoma (7)  
Trump is expected to win Oklahoma
Oregon (7)    
Trump is expected to win Oregon
Pennsylvania (20)     
Undecided                                        
Rhode Island (4)
Two districts reporting Biden

South Carolina (9)
Trump is expected to win South Carolina
South Dakota (3)    
Trump is expected to win South Dakota
Tennessee (11)               
Trump is expected to win Tennessee
Texas (38)
CNN projects Trump to win Texas
Utah (6)
Trump is expected to win Utah
Vermont (3)
Biden is protected to win Vermont
Virginia (13)
Biden is protected to win Virginia
Washington (12)
Biden is protected to win Washington
West Virginia (5)
Trump is expected to win West Virginia
Wisconsin (10)          
Undecided                                      
Wyoming (3)   
Trump is expected to win Wyoming


