US presidential election results - state by state

The following is the most up-to-date data on who took which state based upon the projections by US television networks and Edison Research:

Trump is the projected winner of Alabama.





Alaska (3)

Undecided

Arizona (11)

Undecided, with a few areas reporting Biden

Arkansas (6)

Trump is the projected winner of Arkansas





California (55)

Biden is the projected winner of California

Colorado (9)

Biden is the projected winner of Colorado

Connecticut (7)

Biden is the projected winner of Connecticut

Delaware (3)

Biden is the projected winner of Delaware

District of Columbia (3)

Biden is the projected winner of Washington, DC

Florida (29)

Trump is the projected winner of the battleground state of Florida.

Georgia (16)

Undecided

Hawaii (4)

Hawaii is currently undecided, with a few districts reporting Biden.

Idaho (4)

Trump is the projected winner of Idaho

Illinois (20)

Biden is the projected winner of Illinois

Indiana (11)

Trump is the projected winner of Indiana

Iowa (6)

Trump is the projected winner of Iowa

Kansas (6)

Trump is the projected winner of Kasas

Kentucky (8)

Trump is the projected winner of Kentucky

Louisiana (8)

Trump is the projected winner of Louisiana

Maine

Maine is currently undecided with a few districts reporting Biden

Maryland (10)

Biden is projected to win Maryland

Massachusetts (11)

Biden is projected to win Massachusettts





Michigan (16)

Undecided

Minnesota (10)

Biden is protected to win Minnesota

Mississippi (6)

Trump is projected to take Mississippi

Missouri (10)

Trump is projected to take Missouri

Montana (3)

Trump is projected to win Montana

