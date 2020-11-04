US presidential election results - state by state

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are vying to win the election. Poll stations are closed, but the votes continue to be counted, including mail-in ballots.The current projected electoral vote tally stands at Biden with 220 vs. Trump with 213. Candidates need 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.
Alabama (9):
Nebraska
Nebraska is currently reporting Trump as the winner of the state, with some districts reporting Biden
Nevada (6)
Undecided
New Hampshire (4)
Biden is protected to win New HampshireNew Jersey (14)
Biden is protected to win New JerseyNew Mexico (5)
Biden is protected to win New MexicoNew York (29)
Biden is protected to win New YorkNorth Carolina (15)
Undecided
North Dakota (3)
Trump is expected to win North DakotaOhio (18)
Trump is expected to win OhioOklahoma (7)
Trump is expected to win OklahomaOregon (7)
Trump is expected to win OregonPennsylvania (20)
Undecided Rhode Island (4)
Two districts reporting Biden
South Carolina (9)
Trump is expected to win South CarolinaSouth Dakota (3)
Trump is expected to win South DakotaTennessee (11)
Trump is expected to win TennesseeTexas (38)
CNN projects Trump to win TexasUtah (6)
Trump is expected to win UtahVermont (3)
Biden is protected to win VermontVirginia (13)
Biden is protected to win VirginiaWashington (12)
Biden is protected to win WashingtonWest Virginia (5)
Trump is expected to win West VirginiaWisconsin (10)
Undecided Wyoming (3)
Trump is expected to win Wyoming
The following is the most up-to-date data on who took which state based upon the projections by US television networks and Edison Research:
