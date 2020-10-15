The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

US voters uncertain in election infrastructure ahead of Nov. 3 - poll

In a stark contrast, 77% of Biden and 36% of Trump supporters said they are confident in the absentee or mail-in ballot system.

By CODY LEVINE  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 19:15
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday. (photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER / REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.
(photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER / REUTERS)
A new Pew survey released Wednesday has found that approximately half of registered voters say they expect to know the US 2020 election results within a "day or two," going against the historical trend of getting the results on the same day. Among those who said that they are uncertain, there was an even split between supporters of Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.
Conducted from September 30 to October 5 among 11,929 US adults (including 10,543 registered voters), the survey also found that deep divisions and disagreements remain between Trump and Biden supporters on a wide variety of topics.
Three-quarters of registered voters who support Biden (76%) are confident that the country will know the winner of the presidential election after all the votes are counted, including 30% who are very confident. In terms of Trump supporters, 55% are confident they will know who won after the votes are counted, and 13%  are very confident the winner will be clearly known.
On the issue of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and voting procedures, 79% said they are very or somewhat confident that in-person voting venues will be run safely, while a third are very confident that the coronavirus will not be spread. Broken down by support, half of Trump supporters and 17% of Biden supporters believe that voting will be conducted safely.
When it came to intentions to vote in-person, half of Trump supporters and a fifth of Biden supporters said they will do so on election day. For those who cast their ballot early, far more Biden than Trump supporters say they plan to or already have voted by absentee or mail-in ballot.
In a stark contrast, 77% of Biden and 36% of Trump supporters said they are confident in the absentee or mail-in ballot system. Similarly,  a third of Trump supporters are very or somewhat confident that ballots sent by mail will be delivered in enough time to be counted, compared to 67% of Biden supporters.
A large majority of voters indicated that their community will administer the election well. By party support, almost all of Biden supporters (94%) and large majority of Trump supporters (88%) say elections will be administered well in their communities.
For registered voters, most Biden supporters (62%) say it will be easy to vote, compared to 38% who say it will be difficult. This represents a slight shift from August when 40% of Biden supporters said it would be easy to vote.
More than half (53%) of US voters indicated that America is subject to hacking and other technological threats on the election infrastructure, representing an increase from two years ago (47%). Confidence in election infrastructure rose significantly among Biden supporters, 53% of whom said they are confident that election systems are secure from technological threats, as opposed to 34% who said so two years ago.
The margin of sampling error for the survey is +/-1.5% for results based on the full sample.


Tags Joe Biden Donald Trump Trump Administration US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We need to hold the line despite dropping COVID-19 morbidity rate By JPOST EDITORIAL
Pamela Peled You gotta love the haredim By PAMELA PELED
Douglas Bloomfield Trump is using scare tactics and disruption for the 2020 election By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The Palestinians need a new strategy in relations with Israel By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by