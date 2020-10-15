US voters uncertain in election infrastructure ahead of Nov. 3 - poll

A new Pew survey released Wednesday has found that approximately half of registered voters say they expect to know the US 2020 election results within a "day or two," going against the historical trend of getting the results on the same day. Among those who said that they are uncertain, there was an even split between supporters of Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.Conducted from September 30 to October 5 among 11,929 US adults (including 10,543 registered voters), the survey also found that deep divisions and disagreements remain between Trump and Biden supporters on a wide variety of topics. Three-quarters of registered voters who support Biden (76%) are confident that the country will know the winner of the presidential election after all the votes are counted, including 30% who are very confident. In terms of Trump supporters, 55% are confident they will know who won after the votes are counted, and 13% are very confident the winner will be clearly known. On the issue of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and voting procedures, 79% said they are very or somewhat confident that in-person voting venues will be run safely, while a third are very confident that the coronavirus will not be spread. Broken down by support, half of Trump supporters and 17% of Biden supporters believe that voting will be conducted safely. When it came to intentions to vote in-person, half of Trump supporters and a fifth of Biden supporters said they will do so on election day. For those who cast their ballot early, far more Biden than Trump supporters say they plan to or already have voted by absentee or mail-in ballot. In a stark contrast, 77% of Biden and 36% of Trump supporters said they are confident in the absentee or mail-in ballot system. Similarly, a third of Trump supporters are very or somewhat confident that ballots sent by mail will be delivered in enough time to be counted, compared to 67% of Biden supporters. A large majority of voters indicated that their community will administer the election well. By party support, almost all of Biden supporters (94%) and large majority of Trump supporters (88%) say elections will be administered well in their communities. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });For registered voters, most Biden supporters (62%) say it will be easy to vote, compared to 38% who say it will be difficult. This represents a slight shift from August when 40% of Biden supporters said it would be easy to vote. More than half (53%) of US voters indicated that America is subject to hacking and other technological threats on the election infrastructure, representing an increase from two years ago (47%). Confidence in election infrastructure rose significantly among Biden supporters, 53% of whom said they are confident that election systems are secure from technological threats, as opposed to 34% who said so two years ago. The margin of sampling error for the survey is +/-1.5% for results based on the full sample.