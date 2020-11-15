Violence breaks out at Trump rally between supporters, counter-protesters

Supporters of President Donald Trump rallied together in Washington Saturday backing his claims of a "stolen election," but the situation quickly devolved into violence as night fell when Trump supporters clashed with counter-protesters, The Associated Press reported.According to videos uploaded to social media, left-wing counter-protesters including Antifa fought with Trump supporters in fistfights, along with throwing projectiles. According to AP, police arrested at least 20 people at the protests, with one stabbing reported and several firearms confiscated. Promoted on social media as the Million MAGA March, the protests come as Trump insists he won the election, despite widespread consensus giving victory to Democratic rival and now President-elect Joe Biden.Trump later took to Twitter to call out Antifa and praise the supporters who fought back.
"ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back," he tweeted. "Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!"
ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
"ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back," he tweeted. "Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!"
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}