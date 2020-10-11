The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Wayne Knight replays Seinfeld role as mailman to deliver message to voters

Knight's character personally calls out US President Donald Trump and the Postmaster General for launching a "systematic, premeditated assault" on the US mail.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 10:21
Under the eyes of New York Yankees starter David Cone (L), Wayne Knight, who plays Newman on the hit TV show "Seinfeld," tosses the ceremonial first pitch before the Yankees game with the Texas Rangers May 13 at Yankee Stadium. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Under the eyes of New York Yankees starter David Cone (L), Wayne Knight, who plays Newman on the hit TV show "Seinfeld," tosses the ceremonial first pitch before the Yankees game with the Texas Rangers May 13 at Yankee Stadium.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Wayne Knight, who played Newman on the long-running sitcom Seinfeld, returned to the role as a US postman to deliver a message to voters reassuring citizens that if they choose to send in their vote by mail, the USPS will make certain that their ballot is delivered.
Knight's character personally calls out US President Donald Trump and the Postmaster General for launching a "systematic, premeditated assault" on the US mail.
"That guy's never licked a stamp!" Knight exclaimed. "They've had the unmitigated gall to try to slow down the mail. When everybody knows who can slow down the mail is a mailman!"
The digital campaign comes after disputes over cost-cutting measures put in place by new Postmaster Louis DeJoy that led to countrywide mail delays in August, causing many to wonder if their mail-in ballots would be handled properly or delivered into the appropriate hands if choosing to send the vote by post.
The video itself, sponsored by PACRONYM, targets voters in key battleground states around the country.
"They've shortened working hours. They've got missing mailboxes. They're decommissioning sweet, sweet sorting machines to try to delay voting by mail," Knight explained. "And it's not just your mail-in ballots you've got to worry about – oh no-no-no-no. You've got to worry about your grandmother's blood pressure medicine, your social security checks, military benefits, and millions and millions of Crate and Barrel catalogs."
"They're just piling and piling and piling up. They're not getting delivered anywhere – it's a disaster!" he added.
Knight went on to explain that he is "not a political person" and that the last time he voted was for flavor of the month at Baskin Robbins.
"But take it from me, a postman. If you want to vote early and in person, do it. You want to vote from home? Apply for the ballot and get it in as soon as possible. My brothers and sisters and I in blue will do our solemn best to make sure your ballot is delivered," Knight said.
As Knight says that, he pulls out a piece of mail from his carrier, opens it, pulls out a cookie and starts eating it as two men in black suits carry away the mailbox that had been located behind him just moments ago.
"Hey! You picked the wrong government employees to mess with!" he yells to the men in black, then shifting his attention directly to Trump. "Alright Donnie, you know those tax returns? The ones you don't want anyone seeing? You should never have mailed those," as he begins laughing like a maniac.


