Who do you think will win the US presidential election? Vote in our poll

On Tuesday, the United States officially votes for the next president of the United States.There are four candidates: President Donald Trump, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Green Party leader Howie Hawkins and Libertarian candidate Joe Jorgensen.Who are you betting on?
Access our full election coverage >> cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
Who is going to win #USElections2020?— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) November 3, 2020
Access our full election coverage >> cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });