The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Will a Trump or Biden win have a greater impact on Israel's economy?

Economic experts say the election is likely to have little impact on Israel's finances

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 20:16
A man stands in front of an electronic board displaying market data at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
A man stands in front of an electronic board displaying market data at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
How will the results of the US election impact Israeli-US economic relations? According to most economic experts – not so much.
A second term for US President Donald Trump would likely mean a return to a trade-war with China in the hopeful aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A victory for Joe Biden could mean that the US will take on a bold new direction, such as his “New Green Deal,” which would have a powerful impact in renewable energy.
But, say the experts, unless something unusual happens, Israeli-US trade relations are expected to remain more or less the same in the foreseeable future.
“Presidents usually set the tone and the agenda of their administration,” explained Dr. Naomi Feldman of the Department of Economics at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. “They don’t get involved with the day-to-day issues.”
She pointed out that, while the president is one of the pillars of US Democracy, Congress and the Senate are the others. Only a highly unusual election result would give either Trump or Biden control over both bodies and the means to carry out their policies unchecked.
Feldman noted that Trump’s outsider status in politics enabled him to “do things differently” and offer Israel a “new kind of peace.” It also had some impact on the US economy. Trump reduced corporate taxes to 21%. These taxes used to drive US companies to seek a base of operations in Ireland or Israel.
In theory, this could impact large hi-tech firms that might decide to move to the States to save costs on taxation. Biden, on the other hand, has promised to increase corporate taxes to 28% if elected.
Israel might not realize it now but, should Trump be reelected, it might witness hi-tech firms opting to incorporate in the States, rather than relocate to the Start-Up Nation.
Chief Economist of Leumi Bank Dr. Gil Bufman agreed with Feldman on many counts.
“Presidents don’t tend to greatly impact growth,” he said in a report released by the bank. “There are basic, local and global economic conditions that take place despite the involvement of presidents.”
Bufman claimed that no matter who sits in the Oval Office, the US will continue to “drift and disengage with China.”
He warned that even if the Democrats win by a landslide, it would be unlikely they would also control the Senate and so “we should greatly postpone any expectations concerning a massive benefits package in the near future.”
PROF. AMIR SHOHAM, a professor at Temple University, said that the US economy is so badly hit by COVID-19 that he thinks no matter who wins, the winner will be almost forced to spend two trillion dollars in an attempt to boost the economy.
“This will be the last rescue attempt,” he said, “not even the US can keep on spending trillions to save its economy in such conditions.”
He argued that, due to the massive importance of the US economy in the world, the shrinkage in consumption and US jobs would impact everyone, even Israel.
“It’ll be even worse if there is no clear winner and nobody will know for sure who is the president,” he pointed out. “This won’t add to the stable conditions any economy needs to grow.”
Shoham added that the last president to enjoy a budget surplus had been Clinton and that ever since, the US accumulated an “unimaginable” national debt.
“In Israel, we think nobody can touch the aid to Israel,” he said. “But if Biden is elected and they cut back on everything, they might decide to cut back on that as well.”
On the other hand, should Trump win a second term it is likely he will demand Israel to declare on which side of the fence it sits in relation to China.
“In academia, people are writing about a ‘trade Cold War,’” Shoham said. “Israel will be asked to make a decision.”
When Earth is the topic being discussed, Dr. David Katz from the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies at Haifa University believes there can be no doubt the president can have a great impact.
“Trump spoke in favor of ‘clean coal’ as he is attempting to hold on to existing industries,” he said. “Biden is much more forward-thinking in that regard.”
“The environmental issue is an urgent one and Trump has rolled back roughly 100 legislations intended to protect it,” Katz said.
While states can do a lot for renewable energy on their level, it takes federal funding to shape American policy.
“Biden pledged to invest a great deal more in renewable energy,” Katz said. “Something Israel is a global leader at.”
He pointed to how the largest solar panel field in the US, the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System in the Mojave Desert, was built by the Israeli-based company BrightSource Energy.


Tags Joe Biden Donald Trump US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo French Dilemma By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Amotz Asa-El Reviewing the legacy of Yitzhak Rabin, warts and all By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
3 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by