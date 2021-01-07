The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
World stunned by Trump supporters storming US Capitol in Washington

"What happened in America showed what a failure Western democracy is..." Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 7, 2021 11:38
Joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden as the next U.S. president in the US Capitol in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS)
Joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden as the next U.S. president in the US Capitol in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS)
World leaders expressed their shock as supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building where Congress meets in an attempt to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election won by Joe Biden.
Iran's president said it proved the weakness of Western democracy while officials in China and Russia compared the storming to protests in Hong Kong and Ukraine.
Here are reactions from around the world:
UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "saddened" by the events at the US Capitol, his spokesman said.
"In such circumstances, it is important that political leaders impress on their followers the need to refrain from violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
CHINA
China drew a comparison between the storming of the US Capitol and last year's often-violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, but noted that no one had died when demonstrators took over the legislature of the China-ruled city. Four people died in the Washington violence, police said.
"We also wish that US people can enjoy peace, stability and security as soon as possible," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily briefing.
RUSSIA
"Quite Maidan-style pictures are coming from DC," Russia's deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy posted on Twitter, referring to protests in Ukraine that toppled Russian-backed President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovich in 2014.
"Some of my friends ask whether someone will distribute crackers to the protesters to echo the Victoria Nuland stunt," he said, citing a 2013 visit to Ukraine when then-US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland offered food to protesters.
IRAN
"What happened in America showed what a failure Western democracy is ... A populist man (Trump) damaged the reputation of his country," Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech.
INDIA
"Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet. "Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests."
JAPAN
"We decline to comment on President Trump's political style as this is about US domestic affairs," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.
"But we hope to see democracy in the United States overcome this difficult situation, calmness and harmony regained, and a peaceful and democratic transfer of power."
The riots in which participants stormed the Capitol building are the opposite of American and Israeli values, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday, the morning after the violent events in Washington.
“For generations American democracy has inspired millions around the world and in Israel. American democracy has always inspired me,” he said at the opening of a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “Lawlessness and violence are the opposite of the values we know Americans and Israelis cherish.”
Netanyahu said storming of Capitol Hill “was shameful and must be vigorously condemned.”
“I have no doubt that American democracy will prevail - it always has,” the prime minister added.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that "the photos from Washington hurt the heart of anyone who believes in democracy.
"I didn’t believe it when I saw such photos from the strongest democracy in the world," he added. "This is proof that before political rivalry, we must agree on the rules of the game: preserving the rule of law, respecting democratic processes and a respectful discourse."
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said he was "shocked" by the rioting at "the fortress of world democracy."
"From its founding, America, our great strong ally, has been a beacon of democracy and values of freedom, justice and independence," Ashkenazi said. "I am sure that the American people and its representatives will know how to repel the attack and continue strongly defending the values on which America was founded, which are important to all of us."
 
FRANCE
"What happened today in Washington DC is not American, definitely," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a video message on Twitter.
"We believe in the strength of our democracies. We believe in the strength of American democracy," he said, speaking in English.
UNITED KINGDOM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a tweet called the events in the US Congress a "disgrace," saying the United States stood for democracy around the world and that was it was "vital" now that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.
GERMANY
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said democracy's enemies would be cheered by scenes of violence at the United States Capitol, and he called on Trump to accept US voters' decision.
In a Tweet, Maas said the violence had been caused by inflammatory rhetoric. "Trump and his supporters must accept the decision of American voters at last and stop trampling on democracy."
NATO
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called the violent protests in Washington "shocking scenes" and said the outcome of the democratic US election must be respected.
SPAIN
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a tweet: "I am following with concern the news that are coming from Capitol Hill in Washington. I trust in the strength of America's democracy.
"The new Presidency of @JoeBiden will overcome this time of tension, uniting the American people."
IRELAND
Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney called the scenes in Washington "a deliberate assault on Democracy by a sitting President & his supporters, attempting to overturn a free & fair election! The world is watching! We hope for restoration of calm."
TURKEY
Turkey's foreign ministry issued a statement expressing concern about the violence and called for calm and common sense while urging its citizens to avoid crowds and the protest area.
EUROPEAN UNION
Charles Michel, chairman of EU leaders, on Twitter expressed his shock at the scenes in Washington. "The US Congress is a temple of democracy...We trust the US to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to @JoeBiden"
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "I believe in the strength of US institutions and democracy. Peaceful transition of power is at the core. @JoeBiden won the election. I look forward to working with him as the next President of the USA."
CZECH REPUBLIC
"What happened in USA is unacceptable and unprecedented attack on democracy," Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Twitter. "Transition of power needs to be smooth and peaceful.I firmly believe that these incidents should cease."
CANADA
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his concern about events in Washington. "Obviously we're concerned and we're following the situation minute by minute," Trudeau told the News 1130 Vancouver radio station. "I think the American democratic institutions are strong, and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly."
SWEDEN
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in a tweet described the scenes as "an attack on democracy." "President Trump and many members of Congress bear significant responsibility for what's now taking place. The democratic process of electing a president must be respected."
NORWAY
Norwegian Prime Minster Erna Solberg posted on Twitter: "This is an unacceptable attack on the U.S. democracy. President Trump is responsible for stopping this. Scary images, and unbelievable that this is happening in the United States."
FINLAND
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a statement: "The attack on Capitol Hill in Washington DC is a very serious and worrying matter. It shows how important it is to firmly and strongly defend democracy at all times."
AUSTRALIA
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the scenes in Washington as "distressing." "We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition," he posted on Twitter.
NEW ZEALAND
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Twitter: "Democracy - the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail."
VENEZUELA
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza tweeted: "Venezuela expresses its concern for the violent events that are taking place in the city of Washington, USA; condemns the political polarization and hopes that the American people will open a new path toward stability and social justice."
ARGENTINA
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez tweeted: "We express our condemnation of the serious acts of violence and the affront to Congress that occurred today in Washington DC. We trust that there will be a peaceful transition that respects the popular will and we express our strongest support for President-elect Joe Biden."


