April 20 2018
|
Iyar, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Congressional reps pen letter requesting U.S. Army acquire Iron Dome

Representatives Grace Meng and Peter Roskam also called for an additional $500 million in defense funding for Israel.

By
April 20, 2018 20:21
2 minute read.
IDF troops drill alongside US Marines as part of Juniper Cobra 2018​

IDF troops drill alongside US Marines as part of Juniper Cobra 2018​. (photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)

Congressional representatives Grace Meng (D-NY) and Peter Roskam (R-IL) authored this week a letter fo the Chair and Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense urging the "immediate acquisition" of the Iron Dome missile system. 

 

“Israel is our most important ally in the Middle East, and ensuring its safety and security has been one of my top priorities since I cam to Congress,” Meng said in the letter. 

 

The letter requests $500 million for American-Israeli defense cooperation, including $70 million allocated specifically for the Iron Dome missile defense system. The amount is the same that has been allocated in the President’s Fiscal Year 2019 Missile Defense Administration budget. In the same budget, Israel has been allocated a total sum of $3.3 billion. 

 

Roskam, who is co-chair of the House Republican Israel Caucus, added that “US-Israel missile defense cooperation is a critical investment in the safety and security of Israel and stability in the Middle East.” 

 

Meng and Roskam also requested nearly $200 million for continued development of David’s Sling, the joint American-Israeli missile interceptor military system. 

 

The two wrote that they “envision the possibility of utilizing US-Israeli missile defense systems beyond the Middle East.”

 

“US-Israel cooperative missile defense programs are a win-win for the United States, as they save lives, prevent conflict escalation and advance US objectives by promoting regional stability and protecting a valuable ally.”  

 

The bipartisan letter included several dozen signatories. 


Related Content

Trump and Putin G20 2017
April 20, 2018
U.S. Democratic party files lawsuit against Russia, Trump campaign, Wikileaks

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    18 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 23
    Jerusalem
    16 - 22
    Haifa
  • 23 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut