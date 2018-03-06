In media blitz, Jewish ex-Trump aide says will defy Mueller subpoena

NEW YORK - In a bizarre media blitz conducted throughout Monday, a Jewish former aide to Donald Trump said he will refuse to cooperate with US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.



Appearing on major broadcast news outlets CNN and MSNBC, Sam Nunberg said he plans to ignore a subpoena issued by Mueller to appear before a federal grand jury in the matter, calling the request “absolutely ridiculous.”





The 36-year-old appears to take issue with the fact that investigators want him to turn over “records of any kind” between himself and nine others, including senior Trump campaign officials Steve Bannon and Paul Manafort.Manafort, who served as Trump’s campaign chairman, has been slapped with nearly three dozen indictments stemming from the Mueller investigation which range from fraud to money laundering charges.“First of all, they sent me a subpoena where they ask after November 1st of 2015 did I communicate with Carter Page (and) Corey Lewandowski,” the latter serving as the US President’s campaign manager until his firing in June 2016.“I mean I despise Corey, why would I communicate with him?” Nunberg asked while speaking via telephone with CNN’s Jake Tapper.Page, who served as a former Trump foreign policy adviser during the race for the White House, denies any wrongdoing in the matter.“I should give them every email from November 1st of 2015 from perpetuity,” Nunberg continued incredulously, “why do I have to give that to the government?”Nunberg, if he refuses to comply with the order, could face up to 18 months in federal prison, according to CNN.At the end of the interview with Tapper, Nunberg appeared to revel in his defiant posture towards the special prosecutor, boasting: “I’m definitely the first person to do this, that I’m not cooperating.”“Let him arrest me,” Nunberg later told The Washington Post in an interview. “Mr. Mueller should understand I am not going in on Friday.”Nunberg also suggested in an early afternoon interview with MSNBC that the federal authorities may have “something” on Trump, insinuating that evidence exists of illegal conduct by Trump during the election.The former Republican operative did not offer any specifics.Later Monday evening, Nunberg appeared in studio with CNN host Erin Burnett. At the outset of the interview, Burnett asked Nunberg point blank if he had been under the influence of any drugs or alcohol."We talked earlier about what people in the White House were saying about you, whether you were drinking, or on drugs, or whatever had happened today," Burnett said. "Talking to you, I have smelled alcohol on your breath."Nunberg denied the comment, saying that the only thing he had taken that day were antidepressants."They can say whatever they want, I don’t really care."In response, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters, “There was no collusion with the Trump campaign.”Nunberg was a consultant to the Trump campaign before he was dismissed for his racist and incendiary posts, which included calling the daughter of the Rev. Al Sharpton’s daughter “N*****!” The posts had been made in 2007, before he began working for Trump.In a 2017 interview with Newsmax, Nunberg said his grandfather Simon survived Auschwitz but that the rest of Simon’s family, including his parents, were murdered. Asked where he might move if he had to live in another country, Nunberg replied, “Easy question — the Jewish State of Israel.”JTA contributed to this report.