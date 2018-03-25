March 25 2018
|
Nisan, 9, 5778
|
Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to chair congressional Israel trip

The trip, comprised of Democrats, will visit Israel and Jordan.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 25, 2018 09:51
Nancy Pelosi

U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). (photo credit: REUTERS)

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will lead a trip of congressional Democrats on an upcoming trip to Israel, her office announced on Saturday.

"There is no greater political accomplishment in the 20th century that the establishment of the State of Israel," the announcement read. "Our delegation is pleased to be able to extend the congratulations of the American people to the people of Israel as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Jewish state this spring."

The trip, which includes 10 congressional representatives, will be Pelosi's first trip to Israel.

After visiting Israel, the delegation will then travel to Jordan, which Pelosi called a "key ally."

Three of the representatives on the trip, Adam Schiff (CA), Jan Schakowsky (IL) and Jamie Raskin (MD) are Jewish.
