Nostradamus's 2024 prophecies: War in Asia, the end of King Charles

Nostradamus, the renowned French philosopher and supposed prophet, revealed unsettling predictions for 2024.

Some claim his prophecies span centuries, accurately foreseeing historical events such as the rise of Adolf Hitler and the assassination of US president John F. Kennedy.

His purported accuracy extends to predicting the year and age at which Queen Elizabeth II would pass away.

Analysts and experts are now dissecting his writings to decipher the implications of his 2024 predictions, which include the possible abdication of King Charles III, a looming major war, and floods triggering a potential "great famine."

A central prophecy revolves around the "King of the Isles" being "forced out," though no specific royal figure is mentioned. Speculation points to King Charles as the likely candidate for abdication. Nostradamus's words state that the King of the Isles, who went through a controversial divorce, would be "driven out by force" and replaced by "one who will have no mark of a king."

Credit: Reuters

Noted expert Mario Reading, author of The Prophecies of Nostradamus, suggests that continuous attacks on King Charles III and Queen Camilla might lead to his resignation. Advertisement

A global disaster and possible war with China

The prophet also predicts a cruel tsunami and "great floods" that will ravage parts of the world, followed by a devastating "great famine." Nostradamus warns: that the earth will become more arid, and there will be great floods. The implication is that the tsunami may impact farmland, contributing to a severe famine.

Nostradamus foresees a violent international conflict in 2024, with a cryptic prophecy stating: "[The] red adversary will become pale with fear. Putting the great Ocean in dread." Analysts believe this may allude to the escalating conflict in Asia with China involving NATO countries, potentially leading to a violent military conflict or an all-out war.

In a less attention-grabbing prediction, Nostradamus anticipated the appointment of a new pope. Pope Francis, set to turn 88 next year, is predicted to be replaced. Nostradamus writes: "Through the death of the very old Pontiff. A Roman of good age will be elected."