Former hostage reveals Hamas terrorist demanded marriage, she stay in Gaza

Noga Weiss, an 18-year-old former hostage, told N12 on Thursday that her terrorist captor had demanded her hand in marriage and insisted that she stay in Gaza to raise his children.

Weiss, who was released on her 50th day in captivity as part of a temporary ceasefire agreement, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Beeri on October 7th.

After 14 days in captivity, her captor gave her a ring and demanded that she stay in Gaza to marry him and have his children.

“He told me, ‘Everyone will be released, but you will stay here with me and have my children,’” she recalled. “I pretended to laugh so he wouldn’t shoot me in the head.”

The hostage Hamas terrorist wanted to keep for himself: Noga Weiss, who was released from captivity in Gaza after 50 days, in a moving testimony

While Weiss and her mother Shiri were held captive separately, she told the source that the pair were reunited so the captor could ask Weiss's mother for approval for the marriage.

"I thought she'd been murdered, I thought I was alone. Suddenly, she's alive, and I'm not alone," Weiss said on being reunited with her mother.

“People don’t understand the feeling of fear,” Weiss said. “I was 50 days, 24/7, with the thought that they would get tired of me and just shoot me or that they wouldn’t need me in the end, or that they would shoot us while we slept in the middle of the night.

“Their moods changed so quickly. One minute they played with us and laughed, the next they’d come in with a gun. You always had to please them.”

Speaking of the conditions, Weiss said at one point they were left with only half a bottle of water to last them two days.

What happened to the Weiss family on October 7?

The Weiss family hid in their safe room on October 7, when Hamas terrorists began firing bullets at the door “started shooting at the door, something like 40 shots until they managed to get in,” Weiss said.

The young woman was hiding alongside her 53-year-old mother.

“We saw the conversations on WhatsApp and understood what was happening. People were writing that their house was on fire and then stopped answering,” she said.

Weiss’s mother Shiri told her to hide under the bed, in hopes that the terrorists would not see her daughter.

Weiss explained “I went under the bed, and they came in and took her. After they took her outside, I heard gunshots. I thought she was murdered and not kidnapped.”

Weiss’s 26-year-old sister, who hid for 12 hours in nearby student apartments, said their kidnapped mother watched as homes were torched by terrorists. She reportedly feared that their home, where Weiss hid, would be set on fire.

Weiss crawled to bushes near her house, but was spotted by terrorists and taken captive.

“Something like 40 terrorists surrounded me with Kalashnikovs. They tied my hands behind my back. As they took me away, I saw the bodies of people I knew from the kibbutz. A few minutes later, they put me in a car and started driving,” she said.

It was later discovered that Ilan Weiss, the 56-year-old father of the family, was murdered by Hamas terrorists while attempting to join the kibbutz emergency squad. Ilan Weiss’s body is now being held captive in Gaza.