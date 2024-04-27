Jerusalem Post
IDF Halevi updates that hundreds of terrorists surrender, Ben Gvir: 'Could we not kill some?'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 27, 2024 10:20

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi briefed the Security Cabinet on Thursday on IDF operations in the Gaza Strip, stating that hundreds of terrorists are surrendering, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir questioned the many arrests, asking "Could we not have killed some?"

To the remark, Lt. Gen. Halevi replied, "We don't shoot those who surrender - there's no dilemma here."

Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter commented on Ben-Gvir's question, saying, "I'm listening to you and not sure if you're a minister in Israel or of another country."

