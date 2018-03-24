Palestinians slam Congress's passage of Taylor Force Act

WASHINGTON — The Palestinian Authority excoriated Congress on Friday for passing the Taylor Force Act, a law that threatens to freeze State Department funds to the PA unless it ends its longstanding practice of compensating the families of terrorists convicted in Israeli courts.



The PA’s envoy to Washington, Husam Zomlot, dismissed the effort as politically motivated. The pressure “does not work,” he said, “and severely damages the prospects for peace in the Middle East.”





The Taylor Force Act, named after a US Army veteran murdered by a Palestinian assailant in Jaffa in 2016, was signed into law on Friday by US President Donald Trump, as part of an omnibus spending package passed by Congress the day before.The bill, he said, “punishes” the PA, “which is the only agency committed to peace and nonviolence, and undermines the American-Palestinian bilateral relationship and decades of US investments in the two-state solution.”“The Taylor Force Act represents the most recent effort in this 30 year old trend of legislations that deliberately targets the Palestinian people,” Zomlot continued, accusing the US Congress of “flagrant bias.”The bill was originally introduced by Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, with exclusively GOP support. But the legislation gained Democratic backing after congressional negotiations watered down some of its harshest provisions.The law requires a dramatically halt in US financial assistance to the PA should they refuse to end the ‘martyr’ compensation scheme, which rewards the families of convicted terrorists and murderers with monthly stipends sized relative to their prison sentence. Still, the law also retains aid for the PA allocated to security cooperation, and some humanitarian relief.​The legislation passed the House of Representatives in December with bipartisan support."After over two years of very hard work, we are on the verge of having the Taylor Force Act become law," said Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican from South Carolina, who authored and introduced the legislation. "This is one of the most significant pieces of legislation I’ve been involved with."