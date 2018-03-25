Taylor Force's father says passing of law is good but 'not the end'

Days after the Taylor Force Act passed in the US Congress, the father of the late soldier for whom the legislation is named told Israeli media outlet Walla! that he was pleased with the bill's passage but that it was "not the end of the process."



"At the beginning... many people wanted this law to deal with many different issues, and we did not know what to expect, but we knew that there was a lot of support both in the public and in Congress," he said.





Force's son, Taylor, a US army veteran, was killed by a Palestinian assailant in March 2016.Force said that he believes that the US will, in fact, retract its funding to the PA - something that has been threatened before, but not followed through. US President Donald Trump has also called for a defunding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which provides aid to Palestinian refugees specifically.Force also added that he hopes that other countries will now follow in the footsteps of the US and reduce or cut their aid to the PA to force the authority to end its payment program.The shelling out of international funds for the families of murderers, he said, "is a global matter....and in the end, it only hurts people."The bill has snaked its way through Congress and the Senate for nearly two years. The bill calls for a cessation of State Department funds given to the Palestinian Authority in an effort to push the PA to put an end to its payments to the families of terrorists Palestinians slammed the passage of the bill on Friday, saying it "punishes" the PA.