Arson attempt and ‘Price Tag’ graffiti found on mosque near Nablus

The door of the Sa’adah mosque in the village of Akraba was set on fire early Sunday morning in what seems to have been a hate crime. Graffiti was found on the wall of the mosque saying “Price Tag,” and “revenge.” No injuries were reported following the incident.



The village of Akraba is located south-west of Nablus.





The Israel Police said that it received reports on the event early Friday morning, and later arrived at the scene along with IDF forces.”Police forensics are taking evidence from the scene,” police said in a statement.“Flammable liquids were set a light at the door of the entrance of the mosque, damage was caused, also graffiti was written in the area and the investigation is continuing as police search for the suspects behind the criminal incident with nationalistic motives.The incident, which took place around 2 a.m. was discovered only around 5 a.m. when worshipers arrived at the mosque for the morning prayer, reports say.Reports also say that residents of the village are maintaining that the arson is linked to the murder of Adiel Kolman last month. His murderer, Abdel Rahman Bani Fadel, was from Akraba.MK Nahman Shai (Zionist Union) condemned the incident and said: “When the Holocaust memorial day is over, Jews are setting a prayer house on fire. 80 years ago, in November 1938 - the Kristalnacht - Nazis burned synagogues all over Germany. This is how the annihilation of the Jewish people started in Germany and Europe.“These people are not Jews,” he continued. “Whoever is not respecting the prayer house of others, is not worth that his own prayer house should be respected.”MK Amir Peretz (Labor), former defense minister called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman to condemn the incident, and on security forces to find the criminals as quickly as possible.“The arson attempt is yet another despicable hate crime of the ‘Price Tag’ gang. It is a dangerous terror activity by those who try to ignite a religious war in the region. Hence, I’m expecting the prime minister and the defense minister to condemn the act,” he said.