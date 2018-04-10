April 10 2018
|
Nisan, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Israeli minister: Russia takes us seriously, it has no interest in opposing us

"Russia and Israel are not enemies."

By MAARIV ONLINE
April 10, 2018 11:29
1 minute read.
Yoav Galant

Yoav Galant. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

In an interview with Radio 103, Housing Minister Yoav Galant addressed Russia's reported charge that Israel blindsided the country in attacking a Syrian Air Force base Saturday overnight.

"Russia and Israel are not enemies... and today we have the best cooperation with Russia since the establishment of the state, so the Russians have no interest in opposing us," Galant said. "If we do not prepare ourselves for the next war, we will pay heavy prices, so we must do so in a proper and broad manner."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Russia and the United States both take Israel seriously and Israel has close ties with the two countries, he added.

"We speak with all the parties from time to time, and I have heard the Russian foreign minister and the ambassador's remarks about the attack and I want to remind everyone that Russia views Syria as its backyard. It still backs [the regime of Bashar Assad], and therefore they don't need to know everything. Sometimes silence is the real wisdom."

During the night between Saturday and Sunday, the Syrian Air Force base, controlled by the Assad army, was attacked, and according to sources in the Syrian opposition, 14 people were killed, including Iranians. The T-4 base is the base of the Syrian air force, which also includes Iranian soldiers, from which the Iranian drone departed for Israel in early February before Israel carried out a strike on the base.


Related Content

April 10, 2018
The attack in Syria: 'Never waste a crisis'

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 15
    Jerusalem
    13 - 18
    Haifa
  • 17 - 28
    Elat
    14 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut