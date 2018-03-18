March 18 2018
|
Nisan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Security guard severely wounded in stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City

One person was stabbed in the upper body and was in critical condition.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 18, 2018 17:10
2 minute read.
Security guard severely wounded in stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City

Knife used in terror attack in Jerusalem Sunday March 18 2018 . (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A security guard was severely wounded in a stabbing attack in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday.

The attacker was shot and allegedly killed. Israel's Shin Bet said that the attacker was from the West Bank, although earlier reports from Israel's Channel 10 television stated that Turkish identity papers were found on the body of the alleged assailant.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


United Hatzalah volunteer EMS first responders treated two people injured in the attack.

Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said one person was stabbed in the upper body and was in critical condition. The victim has been evacuated to Shaare Zedek hospital for treatment. An Israeli police spokesman confirmed the attack, near the Western Wall, and said the assailant was "neutralized" but gave no further details.

Video from the scene shows police and rescue services running down the alleys of Jerusalem’s Old City Shuk.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said following the attack, “I praise the police officer who quickly responded, killed the attacker and prevented more injuries. The Israel Police will keep acting against the bloody terrorists, who are incited by the Palestinian Authority - in Israel, and throughout the country,” he said.

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat also praised the police’s quick response, and said: “The enemies of Israel are constantly trying to harm soldiers, policemen, security guards and citizens, and that is because of the severe incitement that they are subjected to by the Palestinian Authority.

“The only answer to it is an uncompromising struggle against terrorism, and at the same time, to develop and build a united Jerusalem,” he said. “I am asking from all the citizens to keep maintain their daily routines, be aware of their surroundings and be in touch with security forces if needed, in order to prevent more terrorists’ activities,” he continued.

Tensions have risen in Jerusalem since U.S. President Donald Trump recognized the city as Israel's capital on Dec. 6.

The latest incident followed an attack on Friday in the West Bank in which a Palestinian motorist rammed and killed two Israeli soldiers guarding a road near a Jewish settlement.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.
Anna Ahronheim and Reuters contributed to this report.


Related Content

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City
February 27, 2018
Jerusalem halts taxes that led to closure of Church of the Holy Sepulchre

By UDI SHAHAM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    17 - 28
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 25
    Jerusalem
    16 - 26
    Haifa
  • 23 - 31
    Elat
    16 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut