Ariel Ben Solomon
Ariel Ben
Solomon is the Middle East Correspondent for the Jerusalem Post, covering
regional developments and Israeli Arab issues. He is also a PhD candidate in
Middle Eastern Studies at Bar-Ilan University, having completed his M.A. in the
same field at Tel Aviv University. His research has focused on the ideologies of
Hezbollah and Hamas, and Arab society and culture.
Previously,
Solomon was an assistant researcher at the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle
Eastern and African Studies think tank at Tel Aviv University. His research
there focused on radical Islam, Libya, and Sudan.
Email Ariel at [email protected]
.