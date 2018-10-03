Ariel Ben Solomon

Ariel Ben Solomon is the Middle East Correspondent for the Jerusalem Post, covering regional developments and Israeli Arab issues. He is also a PhD candidate in Middle Eastern Studies at Bar-Ilan University, having completed his M.A. in the same field at Tel Aviv University. His research has focused on the ideologies of Hezbollah and Hamas, and Arab society and culture.

Previously, Solomon was an assistant researcher at the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies think tank at Tel Aviv University. His research there focused on radical Islam, Libya, and Sudan.



