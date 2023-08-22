The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
White House's Sullivan: Long way to Israel-Saudi peace

Sullivan's remarks come as the Biden administration has been negotiating with Saudi Arabia to limit Chinese influence in the Middle East.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: AUGUST 22, 2023 21:58
WHITE HOUSE National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefs the media in Washington. The US believes that creating a bridge between Saudi Arabia and Israel is important for American national security. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
WHITE HOUSE National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefs the media in Washington. The US believes that creating a bridge between Saudi Arabia and Israel is important for American national security.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

Peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia is not imminent, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Asked if a deal would be announced soon, he said "There are still ways to travel... but peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia will be a big deal."

Sullivan said there are still "highly technical issues" to be negotiated between the three countries.

As for Riyadh's request for US support for a civilian nuclear program, Sullivan said it would want to hear the International Atomic Energy Agency's position.

What is needed for Israel-Saudi normalization?

Sullivan's remarks come as the Biden administration has been negotiating with Saudi Arabia to limit Chinese influence in the Middle East and keep oil prices low, at the same time as peace and normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Riyadh has sought security guarantees from Washington in addition to support for enriching uranium, and Israeli concessions to the Palestinians.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, 30 July 2023. (credit: Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, 30 July 2023. (credit: Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS)

Also Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met a delegation of members of the US House of Representatives, led by Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia chairman Rep. Joe Wilson (R-South Carolina).

They discussed opportunities for peace in the Middle East and Israel-US cooperation on artificial intelligence, the Prime Minister's Office stated.



