Lapid: Saudi uranium enrichment endangers Israeli security

Yair Lapid warned that letting Saudi Arabia enrich uranium in exchange for normalization with Israel would endanger the security of the Jewish state.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: AUGUST 20, 2023 15:43
Opposition head Yair Lapid arrives to testify in the trial against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the District Court in Jerusalem on June 12, 2023 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Opposition head Yair Lapid arrives to testify in the trial against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the District Court in Jerusalem on June 12, 2023
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Uranium enrichment by Saudi Arabia, even if it is meant to be for civilian needs, endangers Israel’s security, opposition leader Yair Lapid warned on Sunday after Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer signaled Jerusalem’s willingness to support such a program in conjunction with normalization with Riyadh.

Minister Dermer’s statement that ‘Israel will not oppose a civilian Saudi nuclear program because there are other countries in the Middle East with nuclear programs’ is factually incorrect and endangers Israeli security,” Lapid warned on X (formerly Twitter).

Lapid pointed out that “the only country in the Middle East that enriches uranium as part of a nuclear program is Iran.”

“We can reach an agreement that strengthens our national security without Israel having to sign off on uranium enrichment in the Middle East,” he added.

“We can reach an agreement that strengthens our national security without Israel having to sign off on uranium enrichment in the Middle East.”

Yair Lapid

Why is Israel fine with the US helping Saudi Arabia with uranium enrichment?

Dermer told PBS Newshour that Israel would oppose a Saudi nuclear weapons program, but said that Saudi Arabia, as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, “could go to China or France tomorrow and they could ask them to set a civil nuclear program and to allow for domestic enrichment. The question I ask myself is, if the US is involved in this, what will that mean 10 or 20 years down the road.”

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer arrives to a government conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 29, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer arrives to a government conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 29, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The minister questioned what safeguards are in place to ensure Riyadh would not turn to Beijing if Washington rejected their request.

Dermer added that Saudi Arabia views peace with Israel as an anchor for its relationship with the US for the next 50 years, and that such an agreement would transform the region and lead to further normalization between Israel and Arab states.

Lapid warned earlier this month that allowing the Saudis to enrich uranium, thus having control over the whole fuel cycle, could spark an arms race in the region, with Egypt and Turkey seeking to follow suit.

It has long been Israel’s policy to oppose any uranium enrichment in the Middle East. The United Arab Emirates has a nuclear power plant, but it does not enrich its own uranium.

Former national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, who worked under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the Abraham Accords – peace with the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco – took place, said earlier this month that a nuclear program is the most challenging demand Saudi has put forward.

“Establishing relations with Saudi Arabia is an important goal for Israel,” Ben-Shabbat told Arutz Sheva. “The list of returns that Saudi Arabia expects to get from the US is long. Some of them are not a problem for Israel.

“It would be wrong to agree, even tacitly, to concessions on the Iranian nuclear matter or the spread of nuclear [programs] in the Middle East, especially not arrangements that allow enrichment, even for civilian purposes…These prices are too high, even when it is such a great achievement,” Ben-Shabbat said.



