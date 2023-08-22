FM Cohen thanks NY Mayor Adams for fighting antisemitism

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen thanked New York City Mayor Eric Adams for his efforts to fight antisemitism when they met in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

“Israel appreciates your actions and efforts to fight antisemitism very much,” Cohen said. “We must continue acting in all ways to fight the phenomenon of antisemitism that is raising its head.”

Antisemitic attacks in New York surged in 2022 to the highest level since 1979, according to the Anti-Defamation League, with 416 antisemitic incidents, including 51 assaults, statewide.

Cohen: Israel and New York are connected

Cohen also said Israel and New York are connected by the Jewish community in the city, as well as the many Israeli businesses active in New York. The foreign minister called to “act together to strengthen the economic connections between Israel and New York.”

When Cohen remarked that New York is the city with the largest Jewish population in the world, Adams said: “We like to believe New York is the Israel of America - between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.”