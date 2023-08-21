The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Nikki Haley slams Ramaswamy call to reduce Israel aid

Haley promised that "as president, I will never abandon Israel."

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: AUGUST 21, 2023 18:34
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 28, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/SCOTT MORGAN)
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 28, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SCOTT MORGAN)

The US must maintain its close relationship with Israel, Republican presidential primary candidate Nikki Haley said, after fellow GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy spoke about rolling back military aid to the Jewish state.

Ramaswamy was "completely wrong to call for ending America's special bond with Israel," Haley said.

"Support for Israel is both the morally right and strategically smart thing to do," she added. "Both countries are stronger and safer because of our iron-clad friendship."

Haley promised that "as president, I will never abandon Israel."

The candidate also accused Ramaswamy of having a "concerning pattern" of "foreign policy proposals [that]...make America less safe."

'Israel should not receive more aid than neighbors,' Ramaswamy says

Earlier this week, Ramaswamy gave an interview to British comedian and Internet personality Russell Brand on the social media platform Rumble, in which he said Israel should not be getting more aid than its neighbors in the Middle East.

Ramaswamy outlined a plan by which he would expand the Abraham Accords such that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Indonesia would normalize relations with Israel.

After that happens, "that additional aid won’t be necessary in order to still have the kind of stability that we’d actually have in the Middle East by having Israel more integrated in with its partners,” he said.

Ramaswamy said Israel should not get preferential treatment even if the "relationship with Israel has advanced American interests."

"There's no North Star commitment to any one country, other than the United States of America," he added.

Ramaswamy came in third place among GOP candidates in a Fox News poll published last week, with 11% support, following former president Donald Trump with 53% and 16% for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, both of whom stauncly support Israel and military aid.

His remarks on aid to Israel come amid debate among American Jewish writers as to whether US aid is good for Israel, with some on the Right, like Tablet Magazine's Liel Liebowitz and Jacob Seigal taking on what was long a left-wing position.

In addition, progressives in Congress have repeatedly proposed in recent years to make military aid to Israel conditional on its policies towards the Palestinians.



Related Tags
usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by