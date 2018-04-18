April 18 2018
Iyar, 3, 5778
Plane makes emergency landing after legendary Israeli singer Tzvika Pik falls ill

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 18, 2018 13:16
An El Al plane traveling from London to Tel Aviv was forced into an emergency landing in Vienna on Wednesday after legendary Israeli singer Tzvika Pik fell ill on-board.

A spokesman for Pik said: "Today during a flight to Israel the singer Tzvika Pik felt sick during the flight, the professional team made the decision that it was appropriate to land the plane and carry out tests... the singer is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital in Vienna."


