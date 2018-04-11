April 11 2018
|
Nisan, 26, 5778
|
Russian official: If U.S. attacks, we will return fire to launch positions

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 11, 2018 08:22
IF the U.S decides to attack Syria militarily in response to the chemical attack in Douma, Russia will intercept its missiles and target the sources they were fired from, Russia's ambassador the Lebanon said on Tuesday.

During an interview to the Hezbollah-linked Al-Manar news site, Alexander Zasypkin accused Washington of using the chemical attack, which Russia denies took place, to stage an attack against Russia's ally Syria.


“If there is an American strike, then we ... will shoot down rockets and target the positions from where they were launched,” Zasypkin said. “In the past few days, we have seen an escalation towards a significant crisis."


