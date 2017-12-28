December 28 2017
|
Tevet, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

'Fiddler on the Roof' to hit New York stage in Yiddish

By
December 28, 2017 14:23

The original Broadway production was written by Joseph Stein but based on the Yiddish stories written by Sholem Aleichem.

1 minute read.



'Fiddler on the Roof' to hit New York stage in Yiddish

A performance of 'Fiddler On The Roof' at the Cameri Theater, Tel Aviv, May 2008. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / RONI TOREN)

The beloved Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof is getting a new adaptation - into Yiddish.

The National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene in New York City began selling advance tickets on Wednesday for a summer production of the show, which first premiered on Broadway in 1964.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


There is a fair amount of irony in the latest staging of the play, which has become a cultural touchstone over the past 50 years. The original Broadway production was written by Joseph Stein but based on the Yiddish stories written by Sholem Aleichem, the well-known author and playwright.

In fact, Aleichem's many stories about family patriarch Tevye got their start on the Yiddish stage - and long before Broadway. In 1919, "Tevye the Milkman" premiered in New York at the Yiddish Art Theater, just a few years after Sholem Aleichem's death. According to Alison Solomon's 2013 book Wonder of Wonders, that original staging "sold out for sixteen straight weeks."

The Yiddish hit then entered the theater troupe's rotation and traveled to cities across the US and Europe. In the next decade, it was restaged in Vilna, Warsaw, Moscow and more, said Solomon. In 1939 a Yiddish-language film, called Tevya, was produced in New York City, though with a very different ending for the fate of Chava, one of Tevye's daughters. 

And even the iconic Broadway version of the show - later immortalized in the 1971 film - has been staged in Yiddish before. Just a year after Fiddler hit Broadway, the show was adapted to Hebrew at Habima in Tel Aviv, and then to Yiddish on the same stage.

The upcoming Yiddish adaptation was announced by Folksbiene last week. According to Playbill.com, it will be staged at the Museum of Jewish Heritage and begin running in July.

In a statement, the theater's CEO, Christopher Massimine, said the show "will be presented in the context of a historical retrospective hypothetically introducing the idea in that Sholem Aleichem has been present at the conception of the adaptation of his work for the musical stage. The idea we are putting forth would be an accurate re-creation of how this musical might look in its native Yiddish tongue."


Related Content

A TAGLIT-BIRTHRIGHT group climbs down the slope of Masada
December 28, 2017
Jewish group pumps $1m. into Birthright to boost participation of Russian-speakers

By TAMARA ZIEVE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 16 - 26
    Elat
    13 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut