March 22 2018
|
Nisan, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

IN PICTURES: Large-scale Passover preparations underway in Ethiopia

Approximately 4,000 members of the Jewish community are expected to attend the Seder in Gondar, Ethiopia.

By
March 22, 2018 15:35
1 minute read.
Ethiopian Jews prepare for Passover

Ethiopian Jews prepare for Passover. (photo credit: LIOR SPERANDEO)

Members of the Jewish community in Ethiopia have begun extensive preparations for the Passover holiday.

Ethiopian Jewis prepare for Passover (STRUGGLE FOR ETHIOPIAN ALIYAH/PASSOVER).

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


They plan to bake around 100,000 matzot (unleavened bread). The process includes sifting the wheat, grinding the flour and baking the matzot over an open flame. They will also prepare wine from raisins.

Ethiopian Jews prepare for Passover (STRUGGLE FOR ETHIOPIAN ALIYAH/PASSOVER).

Approximately 4,000 members of the Jewish community are expected to attend the Seder in Gondar. Gondar is one of the two cities, along with Addis Ababa, where 8,000 Falash Mura (Ethiopian Jews) whose ancestors converted to Christianity have been waiting for years in transit camps, hoping to receive Israeli government approval to make aliya.

Jewish Ethiopians make matzah in preparation for Passover at a compound while awaiting immigration to Israel in Gondar March 9, 2007 (ELIANA APONTE/REUTERS).

The Jewish community in Ethiopia recently received bad news that the Israeli government had yet again delayed the approval of any further aliya, as the 2019 state budget was approved last week without any funds allocated for the Ethiopian immigration, despite prior government commitments.  

An Jewish Ethiopian woman gives matzahto a man ahead of Passover at a compound while awaiting immigration to Israel in Gondar March 9, 2007 (ELIANA APONTE/REUTERS).


Related Content

Interfaith religious leaders join together in a show of support for the US Muslim community
March 22, 2018
U.S. Muslims more concerned than Jews about safety and religious freedom

By TAMARA ZIEVE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 19 - 34
    Beer Sheva
    19 - 31
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 20 - 29
    Jerusalem
    20 - 29
    Haifa
  • 25 - 35
    Elat
    18 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut