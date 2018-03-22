IN PICTURES: Large-scale Passover preparations underway in Ethiopia

Share on facebook Share on twitter

Jewish community remaining in Ethiopia calls on Netanyahu to allow its aliya

Latest aliya wave leaves thousands of Ethiopian Jews behind

Members of the Jewish community in Ethiopia have begun extensive preparations for the Passover holiday.









They plan to bake around 100,000 matzot (unleavened bread). The process includes sifting the wheat, grinding the flour and baking the matzot over an open flame. They will also prepare wine from raisins.Approximately 4,000 members of the Jewish community are expected to attend the Seder in Gondar. Gondar is one of the two cities, along with Addis Ababa, where 8,000 Falash Mura (Ethiopian Jews) whose ancestors converted to Christianity have been waiting for years in transit camps, hoping to receive Israeli government approval to make aliya.The Jewish community in Ethiopia recently received bad news that the Israeli government had yet again delayed the approval of any further aliya , as the 2019 state budget was approved last week without any funds allocated for the Ethiopian immigration, despite prior government commitments.