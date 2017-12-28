December 28 2017
|
Tevet, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Jewish group pumps $1m. into Birthright to boost participation of Russian-speakers

By
December 28, 2017 13:19

The Euro-Asian Jewish Congress seeks to strengthen Jewish identity in countries it represents.

1 minute read.



A TAGLIT-BIRTHRIGHT group climbs down the slope of Masada

A TAGLIT-BIRTHRIGHT group climbs down the slope of Masada. (photo credit: TAGLIT-BIRTHRIGHT)

The Euro-Asian Jewish Congress announced Thursday that it will invest $1m. in Birthright Israel, in order to enable hundreds of young men and women from the countries it represents to visit of Israel.

The Euro-Asian Jewish Congress is a regional constituent group of the World Jewish Congress, representing dozens of Jewish communities and organizations in Eastern European and Asian countries.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


With its donation, it seeks to include more Russian-speaking Jews in the project, many who will be visiting Israel for the first time on the 10-day program.

Since Birthright Israel was started 17 years ago, more than 45,000 Russian speakers participated in trips to Israel, of an overall total of 600,000 participants from around the world.

Mikhael‏ Mirilashvili, President of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress and deputy president of the World Jewish Congress said: “This new act will enable hundreds of young people from Russia and other countries to take part in the Taglit project. I am certain their participation in Taglit will strengthen participants’ Jewish identity, will strengthen their communities which are members of our congress and will strengthen the State of Israel as well.”

“Strong Jewish communities are important to the State of Israel exactly as much as a strong independent Jewish state is important to Jews of the diaspora,” he added. “Our young people are the future of the Jewish people and there is great importance in their connection to the Land of Israel.”

The director of Birthright, Gidi Mark, lauded the donation, saying: “With the generous help of Mr. Mirilashvili and the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress, we will succeed in bringing a record number of young people from the diaspora to Israel this year, and for this we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.”


Related Content

December 28, 2017
'Fiddler on the Roof' to hit New York stage in Yiddish

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 16 - 26
    Elat
    13 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut